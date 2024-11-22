Roebuck Food Group Sees Significant Shareholding Shift

Roebuck Food Group PLC (GB:RFG) has released an update.
Roebuck Food Group PLC has announced that following the passing of its Chairman, Mr. Ted O’Neill, his widow, Gráinne O’Neill, has inherited a substantial shareholding of 4,811,777 shares, equating to approximately 9.69% of the company’s total issued share capital. This significant transfer of shares marks a notable shift in Roebuck’s shareholder landscape, potentially influencing future decisions and market dynamics.
