Roebuck Food Group Sees Significant Shareholding Shift

November 22, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Roebuck Food Group PLC (GB:RFG) has released an update.

Roebuck Food Group PLC has announced that following the passing of its Chairman, Mr. Ted O’Neill, his widow, Gráinne O’Neill, has inherited a substantial shareholding of 4,811,777 shares, equating to approximately 9.69% of the company’s total issued share capital. This significant transfer of shares marks a notable shift in Roebuck’s shareholder landscape, potentially influencing future decisions and market dynamics.

