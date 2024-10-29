News & Insights

Roctool SA Reports Significant Decline in Half-Year Results

October 29, 2024 — 01:34 pm EDT

RocTool SA (FR:ALROC) has released an update.

Roctool SA reported a significant decline in half-year results for 2024, with revenue dropping by 41% due to decreased activity, particularly in the automotive sector. The company is implementing cost reduction measures and focusing on customer opportunities to strengthen its financial position and ensure business continuity. Roctool is also negotiating a critical license and considering a capital increase to improve its cash flow and financial stability.

