Rocky Mountain Liquor Maintains Margins Amid Challenges

November 27, 2024 — 03:08 pm EST

Rocky Mountain Liquor (TSE:RUM) has released an update.

Rocky Mountain Liquor reported steady gross margins for Q3 2024 despite facing challenges such as increased competition and road construction. The company has strategically invested in new systems and infrastructure to improve operational efficiency and is optimistic about future growth as economic conditions in Alberta improve.

