Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Welcomes New Board Members

On November 26, 2024, Starlette B. Johnson and Charles Arnold resigned from the Board of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., paving the way for Melvin Keating and Al Harper’s appointment. Both new directors, deemed independent by Nasdaq standards, joined key committees and will receive compensation per the company’s policy. They have no conflicts of interest or family ties within the company, ensuring an impartial contribution to the Board.

