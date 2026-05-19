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Rockwool Q1 Profit From Cont. Ops. Declines

May 19, 2026 — 05:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rockwool A/S (ROCK-B.CO, ROCKb.CO, ROCKa.CO) reported first quarter profit from continuing operations of 85 million euros compared to 109 million euros, prior year. EBITDA was 187 million euros, compared to 207 million euros, last year.

First quarter revenue was 906 million euros, an increase of two percent measured in local currencies and flat in reported figures compared to last year.

For 2026, the company expects: revenue to increase between 3-6 percent in local currencies; and EBIT margin between 13-14 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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