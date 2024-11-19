Rockwood Strategic’s Impressive Gains Outshine Market Challenges

Rockwood Realisation Plc (GB:RKW) has released an update.

Rockwood Strategic PLC has outperformed market indices significantly, achieving a remarkable 22.9% NAV return in the half-year ending September 2024. Despite challenges in the UK small-cap sector, Rockwood’s focus on undervalued stocks and effective self-help strategies has resulted in a notable 68% shareholder return over three years. Key successes include investments in Funding Circle and Filtronic, showcasing the potential of high-conviction stock-picking.

