News & Insights

Stocks

Rockwell Medical initiated with a Buy at Rodman & Renshaw

November 14, 2024 — 06:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Rockwell Medical (RMTI) with a Buy rating and $5 price target Rockwell has been a leading provider of dialysis concentrates in the U.S. for over 20 years, supplying essential concentrates used in dialysis machines to help patients with kidney issues, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that with expected revenue of over $65M in 2025 and potential for further gross margin improvement, the company remains undervalued despite the challenges of heavy customer concentration risk.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RMTI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RMTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.