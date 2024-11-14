Rockwell Medical initiated with a Buy at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Rockwell Medical (RMTI) with a Buy rating and $5 price target Rockwell has been a leading provider of dialysis concentrates in the U.S. for over 20 years, supplying essential concentrates used in dialysis machines to help patients with kidney issues, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that with expected revenue of over $65M in 2025 and potential for further gross margin improvement, the company remains undervalued despite the challenges of heavy customer concentration risk.

