Rockwell Automation Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

Rockwell Automation Inc. ROK has reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Sept. 30, 2024), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.40. The bottom line fell 32% year over year on a lower sales volume.



Including one-time items, earnings were $2.09 per share in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $2.61.



ROK’s total revenues were $2.04 billion, down 20.6% from the prior-year quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion. Organic sales in the quarter were down 21% year over year. We expected organic sales to decline 21.7% in the quarter. Acquisitions contributed 1% to sales, while currency had negative impacts.

ROK’s Q4 Operational Update

The cost of sales decreased 16.1% year over year to $1.26 billion. The gross profit fell 27% year over year to $771 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses moved down 11.7% year over year to $487 million.

Consolidated segment operating income totaled $409 million, down 28.5% from the prior-year quarter. The total segment operating margin was 20.1% in the fiscal fourth quarter, lower than the prior-year period’s 22.3%. The decline was due to lower sales volume and an unfavorable mix, partially negated by gains from cost-reduction actions.

Rockwell Automation’s Q4 Segmental Results

Intelligent Devices: Net sales amounted to $946 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, down 19.2% year over year. The reported figure missed our estimate of $960 million.



The segment’s operating earnings totaled $195 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $249 million. We predicted the segment operating earnings of $185 million for the quarter. The segment’s operating margin decreased to 20.6% in the quarter from the year-ago quarter’s 21.3%.



Software & Control: Net sales fell 38.9% year over year to $502 million in the reported quarter. Reported sales missed our estimate of $512 million.



The segment’s operating earnings plunged 59.3% year over year to $112 million. We predicted segmental operating earnings of $121 million. The segment’s operating margin was 22.3% compared with 33.5% in the year-earlier quarter.



Lifecycle Services: Net sales for the segment were $588 million in the reported quarter, up 3% year over year. We projected the segment’s sales to be $584 million for the quarter. The segment’s operating earnings totaled $102 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $47.8 million.



Our estimate for the segment’s operating earnings was $102.5 million. The segment’s operating margin was 17.4% in the reported quarter compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 8.4%.

ROK’s FY24 Performance

The company has reported an adjusted EPS of $9.71 in fiscal 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.65. The bottom line was down 20% year over year. Including one-time items, earnings were $8.28 per share in the year compared with the prior year’s $11.95.



In fiscal 2024, total revenues were $8.26 billion, down 8.8% from fiscal 2023. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.29 billion. Organic sales for the year were down 10%. Acquisitions contributed 1% to sales, while currency negatively impacted the same.

Rockwell Automation’s Cash Position & Balance Sheet Updates

At the end of fiscal 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $0.47 billion compared with $1.07 billion as of the end of fiscal 2023. The long-term debt was $2.56 billion at the end of fiscal 2024, down from $2.86 million at the fiscal 2023 end.



Cash flow from operations in the year ended Sept. 30, 2024, was $0.86 billion compared with the prior year’s $1.37 billion. Return on invested capital was 15.2% as of Sept. 30, 2024.



In fiscal 2024, ROK repurchased 2.2 million shares for $594 million. As of the end of the quarter, $1.3 billion was available under the existing share-repurchase authorization.

ROK’s FY25 Guidance

Rockwell Automation expects an adjusted EPS of $8.60-$9.80 for fiscal 2025. The mid-point indicates a year-over-year dip of 5%.

Rockwell Automation’s Price Performance

In the past year, ROK shares have gained 16.5% against the industry’s 7% decline.



ROK’s Zacks Rank

