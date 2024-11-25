Rockhopper Exploration Advances Sea Lion Oil Project

Rockhopper Exploration (GB:RKH) has released an update.

Rockhopper Exploration, partnering with Navitas Petroleum, has announced significant progress in the Sea Lion oil field development in the North Falkland Basin, with an expected peak production of 55,000 barrels per day. Despite a rise in projected capital expenditure to $1.4 billion, the project remains economically robust, with first oil anticipated by Q4 2027. The latest report shows a 16% increase in recoverable oil resources, now estimated at 917 million barrels.

