RocketDNA Secures Continued Drone Services with Anglo American

December 05, 2024 — 06:28 pm EST

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.

RocketDNA Ltd, a subsidiary of Anglo American, announced that while its security services contract with Anglo American has been terminated, the drone-based surveying services will continue. This move aligns with Anglo American’s strategic restructuring post the demerger of its Platinum Group Metals business. RocketDNA remains optimistic about future opportunities with Anglo American’s restructured entities.

For further insights into AU:RKT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

