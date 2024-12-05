RocketDNA Secures Continued Drone Services with Anglo American

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.

RocketDNA Ltd, a subsidiary of Anglo American, announced that while its security services contract with Anglo American has been terminated, the drone-based surveying services will continue. This move aligns with Anglo American’s strategic restructuring post the demerger of its Platinum Group Metals business. RocketDNA remains optimistic about future opportunities with Anglo American’s restructured entities.

