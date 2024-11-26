RocketDNA Secures $3.35 Million Boost for Drone Expansion

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.
RocketDNA Ltd, a leader in autonomous drone technology, has successfully raised over $3.35 million through a Share Purchase Plan and a placement, exceeding their initial target due to strong shareholder support. The funds will be used to enhance their drone technology, expand operations, and strengthen their financial position. This demonstrates the confidence investors have in RocketDNA’s growth and innovation in the drone sector.
