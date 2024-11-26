RocketDNA Secures $3.35 Million Boost for Drone Expansion

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RocketDNA Ltd, a leader in autonomous drone technology, has successfully raised over $3.35 million through a Share Purchase Plan and a placement, exceeding their initial target due to strong shareholder support. The funds will be used to enhance their drone technology, expand operations, and strengthen their financial position. This demonstrates the confidence investors have in RocketDNA’s growth and innovation in the drone sector.

For further insights into AU:RKT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.