Rocket Pharmaceuticals Names Aaron Ondrey CFO

(RTTNews) - Late-stage biotechnology company Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT), Tuesday announced the appointment of Aaron Ondrey, as Chief Financial Officer.

Aaron Ondrey has over 20 years of experience in financial management, strategic planning, commercial finance, capital allocation and mergers and acquisitions.

Ondrey most recently served as CFO of Mirati Therapeutics through the launch of Krazati and the company's acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb in January 2024.

"Today's leadership announcements underscore Rocket's preparedness as we transform from a clinical organization to a commercial stage gene therapy company, notably by expanding our financial expertise with the addition of seasoned finance leader, Aaron Ondrey as our Chief Financial Officer," said Gaurav Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Rocket Pharma. "We are leveraging our team's deep talent and experience to optimally position Rocket for operational and commercial excellence and look forward to continuing our strong momentum as we advance our leading pipeline for patients living with rare cardiovascular and hematologic diseases."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.