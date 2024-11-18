Is Rocket Lab’s (NASDAQ:RKLB) Rally Just Getting Started?

Over the past year, space technology provider Rocket Lab (RKLB) has skyrocketed beyond expectations, with shares soaring 357% to a market capitalization past $9.8 billion. As the sector sees continued enthusiasm and success for private launch capabilities, a thorough examination of what’s next for would-be investors is critical. I have long been bullish on Rocket Lab, but with the financials now making sense, unlike in previous years, I suspect the rally might just be getting started.

Building Promising Financials

To me, the fundamentals paint a picture of growing strength, which is a reason why I am bullish. Rocket Lab maintained a robust 26.7% gross margin in Q3, suggesting strong pricing power and operational efficiency even as the company invests heavily in new initiatives. This can be an expensive time in the growth story of a company, but fortunately, some healthy margins signal maturing manufacturing processes and increasing economies of scale taking hold.

As the frequency of launches from public and private space companies continues to increase, the latest earnings report reveals a business firing on all cylinders. Q3 revenue reached $104.81 million, a solid 55% jump from the previous year. More telling than the headline number is the firm’s successful evolution from a pure launch provider into a comprehensive space technology powerhouse.

Space systems now generate the majority of revenue at $83.9 million, while launch services contributed $21 million in the quarter. This shift toward space systems could prove to be particularly significant for investors, as it demonstrates an ability to reduce its dependence on launch frequency, all while capturing higher-margin opportunities by developing specialized spacecraft and components.

Increasing Flexibility and Market Intelligence

Potentially most compelling for me is the company’s substantial $442.39 million cash position, providing ample flexibility and resources to continue research and development, all while buffering against inevitable market uncertainties. With 12 launches completed so far in 2024, sending nearly 200 satellites into orbit, management continues to appeal to both commercial and government clients.

In Q3 alone, the company has secured $55 million in new contracts. Management is projecting Q4 revenue of between $125-135 million. More significantly, Rocket Lab’s total backlog has swelled to a healthy $1.05 billion, providing exceptional visibility into future revenue streams while demonstrating growing market confidence in the company’s capabilities.

As many other expanding companies in the sector, such as SpaceX, have discovered, building a vertically integrated approach is essential. By combining launch services with space system development, the company has gained valuable insights across quality control and market intelligence. This structure allows management to identify emerging customer needs early, enhance partnerships, and capture value across the supply chain.

Analyst Expectations Growing

Despite the enormous surge over the last year, analysts also seem to share my positive view, providing a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and three Holds. In addition, the average RKLB price target of $20.56 per share implies an upside potential of 3.6%.

However, the rapid growth in the share price naturally raises several questions about the sustainability of the company’s valuation, particularly given a fairly high price-to-sales ratio of 23.8 times.

Nevertheless, with annual revenue growth exceeding 50%, the underlying business is clearly demonstrating strong momentum, while gross margins above 26% suggest a highly scalable model. The robust cash position provides strategic flexibility, and the growing backlog offers visibility into future revenue streams. As a result, the company warrants close attention.

Increasing Competition and Insider Selling

For investors and companies alike, there is clearly a lot of excitement and potential here. The commercial space industry is becoming increasingly competitive as established aerospace firms and well-funded start-ups fight constantly for contracts. As a result of these frequent contract announcements, the firm’s average weekly price movements of 13.6% are notably higher than many in the aerospace and defense industry, with a typical 6.7% weekly move.

The shareholder structure also potentially warrants attention. The ownership breakdown shows institutional investors holding 21.4% of shares, while 46.4% sits with public companies and individual investors.

This relatively concentrated ownership could easily impact stock price stability. If a single large owner decides suddenly to double down or, conversely, to walk away, it could quickly spark a race to the exit. Recent insider selling activity over the past three months also raises a few concerns, although the general context remains important. After such a healthy rally, many will suggest that insiders cannot be blamed for taking profits, even if there is further growth ahead.

Chasing Profitability and Operational Risks

Despite my bullish stance, there are still operational risks to consider. While $442.39 million in cash provides a substantial runway, total debt of $125.62 million and negative earnings clearly pose ongoing challenges. The forecasted adjusted EBITDA loss of between $27-29 million for Q4 suggests that, for now, profitability remains an ambition rather than a reality.

Furthermore, plenty of operational risks exist despite a strong track record of launches. Weather delays, technical challenges, or a single launch failure could significantly impact both revenue and investor confidence. A shift toward larger revenue contribution from space systems, while positive for margins, clearly increases exposure to program execution risks and potential cost overruns on more complex projects.

Additionally, government contracts, while lucrative, introduce unique risks. Changes in administrative priorities, budget allocations, or procurement policies could easily limit future opportunities. The company’s growing reliance on government partnerships, particularly through NASA collaborations, makes it increasingly sensitive to political and budgetary cycles, with the intentions of the new Trump administration still emerging.

Summing up

Rocket Lab has clearly positioned itself effectively as one of the key players within the expanding space economy sector. The successful diversification into space systems, combined with consistent operational execution and robust financials, creates a strong foundation for continued growth. As the space industry continues its secular expansion, I consider Rocket Lab as extremely well-equipped to capitalize on emerging opportunities, with a strong future ahead of it for the company and investors alike.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.