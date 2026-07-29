Rocket Lab vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Is the Better Long-Term Investment?

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is building the commercial hardware that powers the new space economy, while Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) provides trusted access to critical government missions. Their rivalry reveals why space investing may not produce one clear winner and why choosing only one side could leave investors exposed to just half the opportunity.

Stock prices used were the market prices of July 27, 2026. The video was published on July 27, 2026.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

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Rick Orford has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Rick Orford is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.