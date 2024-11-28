Rocket Lab Sets New Record With Two Successful Rocket Launches

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB recently achieved an impressive milestone by completing two successful launches of its Electron rocket in space in less than 24 hours. This marked a new record for the company in deploying satellites to orbit, accomplishing the shortest time between consecutive launches.



Such successful missions reflect the company’s proven expertise in launch services and further strengthen its footprint in the space industry.

What’s Favoring RKLB?

In the modern era of space exploration, factors like rapid technological advancements, the growing demand for satellite deployment, increasing commercial space activities and rising investments in space infrastructure are fueling growth of the space launch services market.



This must have prompted Grand View Research to estimate that the global space launch services market will grow from $14.94 billion in 2023 to $30.45 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 14.6%.



Such robust growth prospects offered by the space launch services market are expected to benefit companies like Rocket Lab. With its advanced Electron rocket and expanding capabilities in small satellite launches, Rocket Lab is well-positioned to leverage the booming demand for frequent and cost-effective launches. The company is also making strides in reusable rocket technology, which significantly reduces costs and improves launch efficiency.



Apart from Electron, Rocket Lab is currently developing the Neutron rocket, designed for larger payloads and constellation deployments. This new product is likely to further bolster RKLB’s position in the market and fetch solid revenues.

Opportunities for Peers

Other companies that are expected to enjoy the perks of the expanding global space launch services market have been discussed below.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC: It is one of the key players in the aerospace and defense sectors, providing launch vehicles and propulsion systems through its space systems division. The company's innovations in rocket technology and satellite deployment make it a significant beneficiary of the growing demand for space launch services.



NOC has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 19.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2024 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 5.3%.



The Boeing Company BA and Lockheed Martin Corporation’s LMT joint venture, United Launch Alliance (“ULA”), has been the United States’ premier launch services provider since its establishment in 2006. Since 2006, ULA’s rockets have placed more than $70 billion of satellite assets into orbit.



Boeing has a long-term earnings growth rate of 19.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 23.4%.



Lockheed has a long-term earnings growth rate of 4.5%. The consensus estimate for LMT’s 2024 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 5.4%.

RKLB Stock’s Price Movement

Shares of RKLB have gained 205.1% in the past month against the industry’s 0.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RKLB’s Zacks Rank

RKLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

