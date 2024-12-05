Rocket Lab sets launch window to deploy synspective satellite

Rocket Lab (RKLB) USA announced a launch window for an upcoming Electron mission to deploy the latest satellite in Synspective’s growing Earth observation constellation. The “Owl The Way Up” mission is scheduled to launch from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand during a launch window that opens on December 18th NZDT (December 17 UTC). The mission will deploy a single StriX satellite to orbit for Synspective. The mission will be the sixth in a total of 16 launches booked on Electron for Synspective, a Japanese Earth observation company operating a constellation of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites designed to deliver imagery that can detect millimetre-level changes to the Earth’s surface from space. Rocket Lab first launched for Synspective in December 2020 and has been the sole launch provider for Synspective’s constellation to date. Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: “As the sole launch provider for Synspective to date, we’ve developed an enduring relationship with their team built on trust and reliability across multiple Electron missions. By flying as the dedicated customer, rather than ridesharing, we’ve put Synspective in control of their launch schedule and mission parameters, affording them a level of control over their mission not traditionally afforded to small satellite operators. We’re looking forward to placing another StriX satellite in orbit and supporting Synspective’s vision to enable persistent monitoring of our planet to support disaster relief, agricultural development, maritime domain awareness and much more.”

