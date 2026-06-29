Rocket Lab Is Set to Acquire Satellite Telecom Giant Iridium for $8 BIllion

Key Points

Rocket Lab will pay $8 billion in a cash-and-stock deal to acquire Iridium and its low-Earth orbit satellite network.

Management says the deal will give Rocket Lab a foothold in space-based applications.

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The space race is getting interesting. Just two weeks after Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) completed its record-setting IPO, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) made a major move Monday to evolve into an integrated space company that also includes rocket launches and satellite communications.

Rocket Lab on Monday announced plans to purchase Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $8 billion. The proposed deal, once approved, will link Rocket Lab’s launch and satellite manufacturing business with Iridium’s global satellite network.

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Iridium’s L-band spectrum and low-Earth-orbit satellite network currently have more than 2.55 million global subscribers among government, defense, aviation, maritime, and commercial customers.

While Rocket Lab has made purchases in the past, Monday’s deal is its first involving a publicly traded company. Rocket Lab will pay Iridium shareholders $27 in cash per share, plus Rocket Lab stock, bringing the combined value of the deal to $54 per Iridium share. The price is a 24.1% premium to Iridium’s closing stock price on June 26.

"This is a defining moment for the space industry and the start of a new era of strategic, accelerated growth for Rocket Lab and Iridium," said Sir Peter Beck, Rocket Lab’s CEO. "Iridium has built the gold standard in secure, safety-critical global satellite connectivity. It is relied upon by maritime fleets, the aviation industry, governments, and heavy industrial organizations who operate in the most remote off-the-grid locations.

“By marrying Iridium's deep heritage, trusted infrastructure, and highly sought-after spectrum with Rocket Lab's extensive and proven launch and manufacturing capabilities, we have the capability to unlock entirely new markets,” he said. “We will go far beyond maintaining a legacy; we are going to build upon it to pioneer next-generation space applications and deliver sought-after capabilities to existing and new customers."

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Why the deal makes sense for Rocket Lab

SpaceX may be absorbing a lot of attention with its record-setting IPO and $2 trillion valuation, but Rocket Lab has been no slouch. The stock jumped 360% in 2024 and another 174% in 2025 as it expanded its end-to-end launch services, which include rockets, spacecraft, satellite components, and equipment. Shares are up another 38% this year. In fact, a $10,000 investment in Rocket Lab just three years ago would have gotten you nearly $165,000 today.

The company’s vehicles include its Electron two-stage orbital launch vehicle, which is used to place small satellites in precise orbits; Haste, a suborbital vehicle for testing and deploying technologies at speeds of more than 7.5 kilometers per second (16,800 miles per hour); and Neutron, which is currently under development and would be used for deep space missions and human spaceflight. Electron and Haste have deployed more than 200 payloads for government and commercial customers and completed more than 90 launches.

NASA selected the company to provide Electron launches for two missions early next year. One mission will study ice clouds at high altitudes in the tropics and subtropics, while the other will measure the sun’s brightness at the top of Earth’s atmosphere and evaluate its distribution throughout the atmosphere.

Now, Rocket Lab will be building on that business with the Iridium acquisition. Management says the deal will give Rocket Lab a foothold in space-based applications, including Internet of Things, data and messaging services, and provide connections to global devices through a satellite network, “creating a formidable challenger in the global telecom market.”

“As the worlds of space and terrestrial communications continue to converge, more critical services will depend on space-based capabilities,” Iridium CEO Matt Desch said. “Success will come from those who can bring new innovations to space quickly and sustain them over time as efficiently as possible.”

If that sounds familiar, then you’re probably thinking of SpaceX. A significant part of SpaceX’s prospectus when it went public was its successful Starlink satellite network, which currently includes more than 9,600 satellites in low-Earth orbit to provide mobile connectivity and internet services to rural and underserved communities. SpaceX plans to use its reusable launch vehicles to launch even more missions to expand its satellite constellation and is reportedly weighing a Starlink Mobile internet service that would compete with legacy wireless operators.

What the deal means for investors

While there are differences in the approaches offered by SpaceX and Rocket Lab, both are intent on creating vertically integrated space businesses that incorporate both communications and launching capabilities. Now that Rocket Lab is expanding, investors will have no shortage of options in the space economy.

All three stocks were up big on Monday. Rocket Lab traded 16% higher, and Iridium jumped by 24%. SpaceX stock rallied 8% higher in late Monday afternoon trading.

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Patrick Sanders has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.