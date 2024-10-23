News & Insights

Stocks
RKLB

Rocket Lab price target raised to $12 from $11 at KeyBanc

October 23, 2024 — 07:10 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

KeyBanc analyst Mike Leschock raised the firm’s price target on Rocket Lab (RKLB) to $12 from $11 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on the Aerospace sector. The firm notes slowing order rates and the onset of inventory accumulation following “nearly unabated” positive momentum over the last three years. Keybanc adds however that it is “confident” on the prolonged tightness within the Aerospace and Defense aftermarket and strength in Space & Defense sector.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RKLB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RKLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.