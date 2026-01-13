Rocket Lab (BIT:1RKLB) Price Target Increased by 35.82% to 59.68

The average one-year price target for Rocket Lab (BIT:1RKLB) has been revised to €59.68 / share. This is an increase of 35.82% from the prior estimate of €43.94 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €40.02 to a high of €88.52 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.46% from the latest reported closing price of €74.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 982 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Lab. This is an increase of 166 owner(s) or 20.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1RKLB is 0.35%, an increase of 35.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 313,763K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 14,462K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,220K shares , representing an increase of 8.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RKLB by 37.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,114K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,619K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RKLB by 84.97% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 12,126K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,391K shares , representing an increase of 63.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RKLB by 266.83% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,730K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,751K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RKLB by 86.96% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 9,738K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company.

