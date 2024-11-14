News & Insights

Rocket Companies price target raised to $15 from $14 at BofA

November 14, 2024 — 09:31 am EST

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Rocket Companies (RKT) to $15 from $14 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares following a “decent” Q3 along with “somewhat disappointing” Q4 guidance. Given evolving rate expectations post election and a possible higher for longer environment, a volume bounce back “could take some time” and the firm is concerned that 2025 estimates could come under pressure, the analyst tells investors.

