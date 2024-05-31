Rock Tech Secures Permits for German Lithium Refinery

Rock Tech Lithium (TSE:RCK) has released an update.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. has announced the receipt of all necessary construction and operation permits for its Lithium refinery in Germany, marking a significant advancement for the European electric vehicle battery supply chain. The company’s CEO highlighted the permits as a pivotal step towards the final financing stage of the project, with expectations to start production of Lithium-Hydroxide essential for electric cars and energy storage systems. Additionally, Rock Tech appointed Derek Sobel as the new CFO, bringing extensive financial reporting experience to the team.

