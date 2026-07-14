Roche Introduces First Fully Automated Hepatitis D Virus Test

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) has launched the cobas Hepatitis D Virus test, the first fully automated diagnostic solution to detect and quantify HDV RNA. The assay runs on Roche's cobas 5800/6800/8800 systems and is now available in countries that accept the CE mark.

Hepatitis D is the most severe form of viral hepatitis, affecting an estimated 12 million people worldwide. It only occurs in individuals already infected with Hepatitis B, either as a co-infection or super-infection. Super-infection is particularly dangerous, with more than 90% of cases progressing to chronic disease and accelerating liver damage, often leading to liver failure, or cancer more quickly than other types of hepatitis.

The cobas HDV test provides a standardized, high-throughput solution for laboratories, replacing manual or lab-developed methods that often vary in consistency. By automating detection and quantification, clinicians can more reliably identify infected patients and monitor their response to emerging HDV-specific therapies.

Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics, said the launch reflects Roche's commitment to improving outcomes for people living with liver disease. He emphasized that the cobas HDV test gives clinicians a reliable tool to support diagnosis and treatment monitoring at a time when new therapies are becoming available.

The test integrates seamlessly into Roche's widely used cobas platforms, enabling laboratories to deliver accurate results quickly and efficiently. By expanding access to automated HDV testing, Roche aims to strengthen efforts against one of the most aggressive forms of viral hepatitis.

RHHBY has traded between $37.51 and $60.85 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $50.50, down 2.70%.

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