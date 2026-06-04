BioTech

Roche Develops Ebola PCR Test In Six Days Amid Bundibugyo Outbreak

June 04, 2026 — 11:13 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) has announced the rapid development of a Research Use Only (RUO) PCR test to detect the rare Ebola Bundibugyo virus, completing the assay within just six days of the genome sequence being published.

The test, created by Roche's subsidiary TIB MOLBIOL, is designed for use on LightCycler and cobas systems. It enables laboratories to quickly establish testing capabilities, supporting outbreak containment and providing critical surveillance to monitor further spread.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 17 May 2026.

Roche highlighted that its "rapid response: library of 15,000 test pre-designed and more than 3,000 positive control materials allowed TIB MOLBIOL to evaluate multiple primer and probe combinations within hours rather than weeks.

"In outbreak situations the ability to respond quickly is critical, and diagnostics are among the first vital tools needed," said Dr. Marcus Droege, CEO of TIB MOLBIOL. He emphasized that RUO assays play a crucial role in early response, enabling laboratories to validate tests and support surveillance while full diagnostic approvals are pending.

Roche noted that validation of an in-vitro diagnostic or emergency use product can take months or years, making RUO assays essential for immediate outbreak response.

RHHBY has traded between $37.51 and $60.85 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $51.65, up 5.28%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.