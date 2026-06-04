Roche Develops Ebola PCR Test In Six Days Amid Bundibugyo Outbreak

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) has announced the rapid development of a Research Use Only (RUO) PCR test to detect the rare Ebola Bundibugyo virus, completing the assay within just six days of the genome sequence being published.

The test, created by Roche's subsidiary TIB MOLBIOL, is designed for use on LightCycler and cobas systems. It enables laboratories to quickly establish testing capabilities, supporting outbreak containment and providing critical surveillance to monitor further spread.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 17 May 2026.

Roche highlighted that its "rapid response: library of 15,000 test pre-designed and more than 3,000 positive control materials allowed TIB MOLBIOL to evaluate multiple primer and probe combinations within hours rather than weeks.

"In outbreak situations the ability to respond quickly is critical, and diagnostics are among the first vital tools needed," said Dr. Marcus Droege, CEO of TIB MOLBIOL. He emphasized that RUO assays play a crucial role in early response, enabling laboratories to validate tests and support surveillance while full diagnostic approvals are pending.

Roche noted that validation of an in-vitro diagnostic or emergency use product can take months or years, making RUO assays essential for immediate outbreak response.

RHHBY has traded between $37.51 and $60.85 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $51.65, up 5.28%.

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