Roche Canada: Health Canada Approves Alecensaro Monotherapy As Adjuvant Treatment

(RTTNews) - Hoffmann-La Roche announced that on June 27, 2024, Health Canada granted approval of Alecensaro monotherapy as adjuvant treatment following tumour resection for patients with stage IB to IIIA anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive non-small cell lung cancer. The company noted that Alecensaro is the first and only ALK inhibitor approved for people with ALK-positive early-stage NSCLC who have undergone surgery to remove their tumour.

The company said Alecensaro reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 76% in people with ALK-positive resected non-small cell lung cancer, as demonstrated in the Phase III ALINA study.

