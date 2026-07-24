BioTech

Roche Announces Positive CHMP Recommendation For Susvimo

July 24, 2026 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Roche (RO.SW, ROG.SW) announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended the approval of Susvimo 100 mg/mL for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration. A final decision is expected from the European Commission in the near future.

Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, said: "By requiring only two refills per year, Contivue with Susvimo offers a continuous drug delivery approach intended to reduce the frequency of clinic visits, with data from clinical trials supporting maintenance of vision up to seven years."

Roche shares are trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange at 350.80 Swiss francs, up 0.37%.

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