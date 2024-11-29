News & Insights

RoboSense Technology Reports Strong LiDAR Sales Growth

November 29, 2024 — 06:09 am EST

RoboSense Technology Company., Ltd (HK:2498) has released an update.

RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd has reported a significant increase in sales of its LiDAR products for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with a commanding market share of over 35%. The company has achieved notable vehicle design wins across various global automotive OEMs, emphasizing its dominant position in the LiDAR industry. Furthermore, RoboSense has expanded its reach in autonomous driving and robotics sectors, showcasing its innovative capabilities in the tech industry.

