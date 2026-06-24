Roblox (RBLX) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Roblox (RBLX) was up +1.76% at $47.94. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had gained 2.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.34%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Roblox in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.59 billion, up 10.69% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.45 per share and a revenue of $7.48 billion, indicating changes of +5.84% and +10.13%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Roblox. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Roblox possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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