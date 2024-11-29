News & Insights

Roblox PC/web pricing ‘a good deal’ for players and company, says Oppenheimer

November 29, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Oppenheimer notes that Roblox (RBLX) updated the pricing for Robux purchased from PC and web on November 25, offering players up to 25% more Robux comparing to channels like mobile and console. Based on the firm’s preliminary analysis, Oppenheimer believes the new pricing structure will drive upside to Roblox holiday bookings and provide an incremental boost to gross margin as the change effectively capitalizes on platform commission differences and shares savings between players and the company. The firm, which expects the new pricing to benefit gross margin in Q4 and drive potential upside to bookings, has a Perform rating on Roblox shares.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
