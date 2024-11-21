Roblox faces ‘undisclosed’ SEC and FTC probes, Hunterbrook says

A new Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, response from the SEC confirmed that its Division of Enforcement has engaged in “investigative matters” related to Roblox (RBLX) in “a complete reversal from August,” when the SEC said it had no records on Roblox in a response to an earlier FOIA request, according to Hunterbrook Media, which notes that based on its reporting, Hunterbrook Capital is short Roblox at the time of publication. Additionally, the FTC revealed in a response to a FOIA request that it has “9,237 pages of responsive records” related to Roblox, and declined to share additional information by citing a FOIA exemption for disclosures that may interfere with law enforcement investigations, according to Hunterbrook, which contends “Roblox has not disclosed either probe – and may be unaware of the fact that they were opened.”

