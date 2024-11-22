Roblox added to Analyst Current Favorites List at Raymond James

Raymond James added Roblox (RBLX) to the firm’s Analyst Current Favorites List while keeping a Strong Buy rating on the shares with a $60 price target Roblox is very well-positioned to continue expanding its reach within the interactive entertainment sector, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the combination of a “substantial outstanding user opportunity and plenty of room to increase monetization” of its users should lead to a long runway of 20%-plus annual sales growth.

