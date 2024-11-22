News & Insights

Stocks
RBLX

Roblox added to Analyst Current Favorites List at Raymond James

November 22, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Raymond James added Roblox (RBLX) to the firm’s Analyst Current Favorites List while keeping a Strong Buy rating on the shares with a $60 price target Roblox is very well-positioned to continue expanding its reach within the interactive entertainment sector, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the combination of a “substantial outstanding user opportunity and plenty of room to increase monetization” of its users should lead to a long runway of 20%-plus annual sales growth.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RBLX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RBLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.