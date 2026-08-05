Robinhood's UK Crypto Push: Growth Catalyst or Competitive Challenge?

Robinhood Markets HOOD has secured a foothold in Britain’s digital-asset market after Robinhood U.K. Ltd joined the Financial Conduct Authority’s cryptoasset register on July 31. The registration confirms compliance with the U.K.’s anti-money-laundering framework and permits the company to arrange or transmit crypto orders, though it cannot yet custody customer coins or hold client money.



The approval advances Robinhood’s strategy of becoming a broader global financial platform. Crypto trading can deepen engagement among its U.K. customers, complement its existing stock, ISA and futures offerings, and create cross-selling opportunities across a single app.



Robinhood’s ownership of Bitstamp provides established crypto infrastructure that could support trade execution and liquidity as its U.K. operations expand. The planned launch also offers an opportunity to diversify geographically at a time when first-half 2026 crypto trading revenues declined 43% year over year to $234 million.



However, the near-term earnings contribution is likely to be modest. Robinhood enters a crowded market led by Coinbase Global COIN, Kraken, Revolut and eToro Group Ltd. ETOR, many of which have stronger local brand recognition, broader crypto capabilities or permissions to handle customer funds. HOOD’s current registration is also limited and does not guarantee authorization under the U.K.’s tougher regime beginning Oct. 25, 2027. Firms must apply during a five-month window starting Sept. 30, 2026.



Thus, the license is strategically positive rather than transformative. It expands Robinhood’s addressable market and strengthens its international narrative, but execution, customer acquisition costs, regulatory investment and intense competition will determine whether the U.K. becomes a meaningful, durable growth engine.

Established Rivals Raise the Bar for Robinhood

Coinbase and eToro remain formidable rivals in the U.K. crypto market.



Coinbase benefits from strong brand recognition, institutional-grade infrastructure and expandingglobal marketshare. Its platform held $246 billion in assets and captured 10.3% of crypto trading volume as of June 2026. Meanwhile, eToro competes through its diversified, social-investing platform, serving 4.23 million funded accounts and overseeing $20.1 billion in assets.



Coinbase and eToro possess established U.K. operations and broader product suites, potentially pressuring Robinhood on customer acquisition, pricing and engagement.

HOOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

So far this year, Robinhood shares have lost 17.3% against the industry’s growth of 11.8%.



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HOOD shares are currently trading at a premium to the industry. The company has a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 9.71X compared with the industry average of 3.42X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. The trend is likely to reverse next year, with earnings expected to jump 30.3%. In the past month, earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised higher to $2.02 and $2.64 per share, respectively.



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HOOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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