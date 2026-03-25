Is Robinhood's $1.5 Billion Buyback a Mistake?

Key Points

Robinhood's board approved a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program this week, adding more than $1.1 billion in incremental buyback capacity to existing authorizations.

The announcement comes as Robinhood's have dropped 36% year-to-date in 2026.

Management plans to execute the buyback over approximately three years but has reserved flexibility to move faster if it believes the market is undervaluing the stock.

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Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) authorized a new $1.5 billion stock buyback program on March 24, 2026, a move that raises an important question: Is this smart capital allocation or a costly misstep?

Shares have fallen roughly 36% year-to-date after a massive run-up last year. The buyback plan, which adds over $1.1 billion in fresh capacity, is expected to play out over approximately three years, with flexibility to accelerate depending on market conditions. Whether the timing proves wise will depend on whether the recent stock decline reflects a temporary dislocation or something more fundamental as the market pulls back.

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*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 25, 2026. The video was published on March 25, 2026.

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Travis Hoium has positions in Robinhood Markets. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.