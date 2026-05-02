Robinhood Stock Is Down 53%. Is That a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity, or a Value Trap?

Key Points

In the 2026 first quarter, growth slowed significantly, partially due to declines in cryptocurrency.

Robinhood expects to benefit from what it calls the "great wealth transfer."

Robinhood is expanding in many ways to harness the opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets ›

Robinhood Markets' (NASDAQ: HOOD) recent plummet is the cautionary tale of hyped-up stocks that unravel when the going gets tough.

Or is it? Robinhood stock is 53% off its highs from last year, but it remains a profitable company in growth mode. Is this just the signature volatility of a high-growth stock and a chance to buy on the dip or a value trap? Let's find out.

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More than meme stocks

Robinhood first came onto the scene as a no-fee trading platform, opening up the stock market to the masses. It became home to the serious retail investor and hosted the meme-stock craze that started with a rising up of sorts among retail investors who banded together.

It has taken the bull (market) by the horns and expanded its platform into a growing set of financial services. It offers more traditional products like bank accounts and credit cards as well as riskier products like cryptocurrency trading, and more recently, prediction markets.

Robinhood had several quarters of incredible growth, driven by all of its segments. However, there have been a number of recent negative developments. Most notably, cryptocurrency has not been performing well, and it accounts for a significant amount of Robinhood's growth. Take that away, and the growth isn't nearly as impressive. Next, sustained inflation and higher oil prices make it uncertain that high trading activity will continue.

Here are some of the notable 2026 first quarter highlights:

Revenue increased 15% year over year, a major slowdown from previous quarters.

That was driven by a 47% decrease in cryptocurrency trading, partially offset by a 46% increase in equities trading.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased 3% to $0.38, although it missed Wall Street's expectations.

Investment accounts increased 8%, or by 2.1 million, to 29.1 million.

Robinhood Gold (the premium program) subscribers increased 36%, or by 1.2 million, to 3.4 million.

Buying opportunity?

CEO Vlad Tenev sees Robinhood at the center at what it calls the "great wealth transfer." This refers to an aging population of wealthy people whose children are going to inherit their wealth. This young generation is finding its financial home on platforms like Robinhood, bringing instant assets into its ecosystem. Since the market is more often in bull territory than bear, Robinhood has a long growth runway as its customers come into more money and trade on its platform.

It's also planning to keep expanding and offer more services and opportunities for cross-selling. In addition to the prediction market, it's also rolling out Robinhood Social, a social media-based investment platform.

Although Robinhood is feeling some pressure right now, the odds are that it rebounds over time and goes on to become a formidable financial powerhouse.

Value trap?

Some investors might not see it that way. Robinhood had been trading at a high valuation, making it susceptible to falling, which is what's been happening. As of this writing, it trades at a P/E ratio of 35, which looks fair considering its performance and potential. However, that doesn't factor in the risk and uncertainty.

For investors with a long time horizon and a hefty appetite for risk, this looks like an attractive entry point for Robinhood stock. But be prepared for volatility.

Should you buy stock in Robinhood Markets right now?

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Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.