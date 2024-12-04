Robinhood reports customer net deposits of over $5B in November

Ahead of its inaugural investor day, Robinhood (HOOD) Markets provided early insight into certain November operating data and posted an investor day presentation on the company’s investor relations website. “In November, Funded Customers grew by over 400 thousand. Assets Under Custody grew to more than $190 billion – up over 15% from October 2024, up over 100% year-over-year – driven in part by customer Net Deposits of over $5 billion in November. Over the last twelve months through November, Net Deposits have totaled more than $47 billion. In November, Equity Notional Trading Volumes were over $145 billion – up over 15% from October 2024, up over 170% year-over-year, Options Contracts Traded were over 150 million – down less than 5% from October 2024, up over 50% year-over-year, and Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were over $30 billion – up over 400% from October 2024, up over 600% year-over-year. Additionally, November Margin balances were over $6.5 billion – up over 5% from October 2024, up over 80% year-over-year, and total Cash Sweep balances were over $26 billion – up over 2% from October 2024, up over 70% year-over-year. The Company plans to release its full November 2024 Operating Data next week,” the company stated in a regulatory filing.

