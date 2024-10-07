Robinhood Mulls Over Introducing UK Stock Investing for British Users

Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD plans to offer its British users the ability to invest in U.K. stocks as the company seeks growth beyond domestic markets. The company’s CEO and co-founder, Vlad Tenev, mentioned this in an interview with Bloomberg on Friday.



This move, if executed, would follow the roll-out of commission-free trading by HOOD for more than 6,000 U.S.-listed stocks to U.K. investors.

HOOD’s Rationale Behind This Pursuit

HOOD has been aiming to enter new markets in recent years to diversify its business and become less dependent on trading revenues. The trading activities have weakened after a pandemic-induced boom that led to inflated enthusiasm for meme stocks, driving up Robinhood’s trading revenues in the process.



Tenev stated, “We are looking ahead to multi-currency wallet support and local execution, including the London Stock Exchange. There’s been huge demand for options as well — options on US equities — because that’s just hard to come by here in the UK market.”



Tenev further stated that the firm has realigned its emphasis within the U.S. markets, focusing on high-interest income-producing areas, such as retirement products and credit cards.



United Kingdom is a competitive market for Robinhood with firms like Revolut Ltd., eToro Group Ltd., Trading 212 Group Ltd. and Freetrade Ltd., which have been offering trading in U.K. stocks and compete with incumbents like Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Fidelity Investments and AJ Bell Plc.



Robinhood seeks to replicate its success in the United States through no-commission trading, which was adopted by the other major players in the domain, increasing U.S. household investments into equities by 27% after HOOD’s debut, while in the U.K. markets, this trend has been steady, noted Tenev.



“Unlike the US, there hasn’t really been a zero-commission revolution. We are hoping to change that here,” Tenev further mentioned.

Robinhood’s Other Growth Initiatives

This move aligns with the company’s growth strategy in recent years. This July, the company acquired Pluto Capital Inc. to enhance its offerings with intelligent, data-driven investing tools. In June, Robinhood agreed to acquire Bitstamp Ltd to propel its cryptocurrency division into new international markets.



Further, this March, the company unveiled its first-ever credit card to expand its services beyond mainstream trading. This card will be available to Robinhood Gold customers.



Over the past six months, HOOD shares have gained 23.3%, outperforming the industry’s 10.8% growth.



Restructuring Initiatives by Other Finance Firms

Last week, JPMorgan JPM agreed to partner with Cliffwater, FS Investments and Shenkman Capital Management Inc. to boost its reach in the $1.7-trillion global private credit markets. The news was first reported by Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.



Now, JPM will originate loans and invest in them alongside the direct lenders, who can only decline to participate in a handful of transactions over a pre-determined period.



Similarly, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG announced the next stage of its West Coast expansion strategy, which includes the addition of a highly experienced Private Banking team in Southern California. The bank also revealed plans to open new Private Bank office locations in the region as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence and serve clients across key California markets.



This latest expansion follows the earlier announcements related to CFG's expansion in California, highlighting an integrated approach to growth across the key business lines of Private Banking, Wealth Management and Corporate & Investment Banking.

