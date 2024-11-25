Robinhood call buyer realizes 89% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $0.80 offer for 2,071 Robinhood (HOOD) 11/29 weekly 36 calls yesterday at 09:43ET when underlying shares were trading at $34.89. Shares closed at $36.65, and the calls at $1.51 for a mark-to-market profit of 89%, or $147K, on the $166K outlay.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HOOD:
- Robinhood upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
- Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
- Bernstein Says Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Is a Winner in Crypto Deregulation
- Robinhood price target raised to $51 from $30 at Bernstein
- JMP says Robinhood acquisition of TradePMR ‘has strong strategic merits’
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.