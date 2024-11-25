News & Insights

Robinhood call buyer realizes 89% same-day gains

November 25, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $0.80 offer for 2,071 Robinhood (HOOD) 11/29 weekly 36 calls yesterday at 09:43ET when underlying shares were trading at $34.89. Shares closed at $36.65, and the calls at $1.51 for a mark-to-market profit of 89%, or $147K, on the $166K outlay.

