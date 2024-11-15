Robertet Strengthens Capital with New Investments

Robertet (FR:RBT) has released an update.

Robertet has secured a significant investment from Fonds Stratégique de Participations and Peugeot Invest, each contributing 125 million euros, while increasing its market presence by raising its free float. This strategic move strengthens Robertet’s capital structure and governance, enhancing its global leadership in natural raw materials for perfumes and flavors. The investment promises to support Robertet’s long-term growth and innovation, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development.

