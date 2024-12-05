Robert Walters Sees Major Stake Increase by Liontrust

Robert Walters (GB:RWA) has released an update.

Robert Walters PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquiring a 16.15% stake in the company. This acquisition reflects a slight increase from their previous holdings, indicating a commitment to strengthen their position within the company. The transaction highlights potential shifts in the voting rights landscape at Robert Walters, capturing the attention of market watchers.

