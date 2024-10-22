Robert Half reports Q3 EPS 64c, consensus 62c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.46B, consensus $1.46B. “Revenues and earnings for the Q3 exceeded our expectations, driven by very strong results from Protiviti, which posted sequential and year-on-year revenue gains,” said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO of Robert Half (RHI). “While client budgets remain constrained and decision cycles extended, business confidence levels are improving, aided by continuing progress on inflation and the beginning of a global rate-cutting cycle. This is reflected in our most recent weekly sequential results, which have been stable and consistent for the past 12 to 14 weeks. We continue to be confident – both in our ability to weather the current climate and in our future growth prospects as the macro landscape improves.”

