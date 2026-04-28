RMMZ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (Symbol: RMMZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.70, changing hands as low as $14.56 per share. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RMMZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RMMZ's low point in its 52 week range is $13.83 per share, with $15.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.71.

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