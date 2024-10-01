RMD Stock Likely to Gain From Enhanced Digital Sleep Health Solutions

ResMed RMD, a leading provider of cloud-connected medical devices, has unveiled new patient-centric products designed to enhance the therapy journey for sleep apnea patients. These include the addition of new features in myAir consumer patient engagement app, a Generative AI-enabled sleep health assistant, and travel gear to support CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) treatment while traveling.

The latest innovations capitalize on the rising popularity of digital wearables, like smartwatches and health trackers, to deliver a more personalized sleep health experience and improve overall health.

RMD Stock’s Trend Following the News

After the announcement, shares of ResMed increased 2.1% to close at $244.12 yesterday. Rising sleep health awareness driven by consumer technology companies and the efforts of big pharmaceutical companies is likely to be a significant tailwind for the company’s long-term growth. Accordingly, we expect market sentiment toward RMD stock will stay positive surrounding this news.

ResMed has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion. Its earnings yield of 3.8% surpasses the industry average of 0.9%. In the trailing four quarters, the company delivered an average earnings beat of 4.5%.

ResMed’s Latest Innovations

The new myAir smartwatch app, available on Apple and Android smartwatches, allows users to monitor their therapy data quickly, making it easier to stay engaged with CPAP therapy. The app also integrates data on various sleep stages (awake, REM, core and deep) from Apple Health and Health Connect into myAir, giving users a clearer understanding of their entire sleep cycle.



Additionally, it offers customized tips and strategies based on behavior science and machine learning to help users stay on track with CPAP therapy. myAir also provides a holistic view of a user’s health by providing data such as tracked steps, energy burned, weight, blood oxygen, body mass index, daily exercise, heart rate variability, resting heart rate, time in bed and total time asleep, from Apple Health and Health Connect along with CPAP therapy data — all in one place.

ResMed introduced Dawn, a new AI-enabled health concierge that provides instant 24/7 access to many answers about sleep health, ResMed products and CPAP therapy support. Catering to frequent travelers, the company also launched the LUXE range of tote bags and backpacks, which includes modular inserts to securely carry the AirSense 10/11 or AirMini, a mask, a tube and a power supply.

Industry Prospects Favoring RMD Stock

Per a Research report, the global sleep apnea devices market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% by 2030. The growing vulnerability of the geriatric population to sleep apnea is expected to drive the adoption of sleep apnea devices. Market expansion is driven by the entry of new players and a greater emphasis on developing innovative, advanced products.

Other Updates From ResMed

In a separate release, ResMed announced the launch of AirTouch N30i, a first-of-its-kind innovation in CPAP masks. AirTouch N30i is a fabric-wrapped frame featuring a soft, breathable and moisture-wicking design for optimal comfort in a tube-up design, creating a natural and comfortable sleep experience for users.

RMD Stock Price Performance

In the past year, RMD shares rallied 67.5% compared with the industry’s 24.2% growth.

RMD’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

ResMed currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Boston Scientific BSX, AxoGen AXGN and Phibro Animal Health PAHC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific’s shares have risen 58.7% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings per share (EPS) have remained constant at $2.40 in 2024 and $2.71 in 2025 in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Estimates for AxoGen’s 2024 loss per share have remained constant at 1 cent in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 180.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 22.7%. AXGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 96.5%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 200%.

Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s EPS for fiscal 2025 have fallen 1.5% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 76.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 24.2% growth. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with the average surprise being 4.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 20.6%.

