RMA Global’s Strategic Acquisition and Equity Initiative

October 21, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

RMA Global Ltd. (AU:RMY) has released an update.

RMA Global Ltd. is set to acquire Steps Marketing, Inc., known as Curated Social, while simultaneously launching an equity raising initiative. The plan includes issuing new shares to institutional investors and offering existing shareholders the chance to purchase more shares. This strategic move aims to expand RMA Global’s market reach and enhance its growth potential.

