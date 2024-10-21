RMA Global Ltd. Announces Major Securities Offering

RMA Global Ltd. (AU:RMY) has released an update.

RMA Global Ltd. is set to issue a substantial number of new securities, with 41.67 million shares offered under a securities purchase plan and 55.52 million shares through a placement. This strategic move, announced on October 22, 2024, aims to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and growth potential, attracting attention from investors keen on stock opportunities.

