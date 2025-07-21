RLI Corp Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - RLI Corp (RLI) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $124.34 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $81.99 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RLI Corp reported adjusted earnings of $78.12 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.0% to $499.83 million from $416.44 million last year.

RLI Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $124.34 Mln. vs. $81.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $499.83 Mln vs. $416.44 Mln last year.

