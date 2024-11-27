News & Insights

RLF AgTech Expands in Australia with New Strategy

November 27, 2024 — 12:49 am EST

RLF AgTech Ltd (AU:RLF) has released an update.

RLF AgTech Ltd is expanding its operations in Australia after integrating LiquaForce and terminating its previous distribution agreement, paving the way for a new business model leveraging agricultural retail networks. The company aims to balance its revenue from both domestic and international markets within three years, focusing on innovative Value Adding Fertilisers and carbon sequestration technologies. This strategic shift is expected to tap into the growingglobal marketfor sustainable agriculture solutions.

