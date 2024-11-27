RLF AgTech Expands in Australia with New Strategy

RLF AgTech Ltd (AU:RLF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RLF AgTech Ltd is expanding its operations in Australia after integrating LiquaForce and terminating its previous distribution agreement, paving the way for a new business model leveraging agricultural retail networks. The company aims to balance its revenue from both domestic and international markets within three years, focusing on innovative Value Adding Fertilisers and carbon sequestration technologies. This strategic shift is expected to tap into the growingglobal marketfor sustainable agriculture solutions.

For further insights into AU:RLF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.