RKLZ Crowded With Sellers

In the case of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short RKLB, the RSI reading has hit 29.6 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 76.7. A bullish investor could look at RKLZ's 29.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), RKLZ's low point in its 52 week range is $4.05 per share, with $204.0696 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.08. Defiance Daily Target 2X Short RKLB shares are currently trading off about 61.9% on the day.
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