Riverstone Energy Buys Back Shares Amid Strategic Moves

Riverstone Energy Limited has repurchased 90,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, trading at a consistent price of 782.00 per share. Following this transaction, the company now has 25,444,044 shares in issue. This move reflects Riverstone’s strategy within its diversified energy investment portfolio, including recent developments like the rebranding of Crescent Point Energy Corp. to Veren Inc.

