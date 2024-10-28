News & Insights

Stocks

Riverstone Energy Buys Back Shares Amid Strategic Moves

October 28, 2024 — 03:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Riverstone Energy Limited (GB:RSE) has released an update.

Riverstone Energy Limited has repurchased 90,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, trading at a consistent price of 782.00 per share. Following this transaction, the company now has 25,444,044 shares in issue. This move reflects Riverstone’s strategy within its diversified energy investment portfolio, including recent developments like the rebranding of Crescent Point Energy Corp. to Veren Inc.

For further insights into GB:RSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.