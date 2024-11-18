News & Insights

Riversgold Reports Promising Gold Drilling Results Near Kalgoorlie

November 18, 2024 — 08:30 pm EST

Riversgold Ltd. (AU:RGL) has released an update.

Riversgold Ltd. has reported promising assay results from its recent drilling campaign at the Northern Zone Gold Project near Kalgoorlie, highlighting significant shallow gold intercepts that exceed initial expectations. These results indicate the potential expansion of the gold mineralised footprint in the eastern extensional area of the porphyry system, signaling a robust mineralisation event. With future drilling planned to further explore this promising site, investors are keenly watching for continued developments from Riversgold in this gold-rich region.

