News & Insights

Stocks

Riversgold Ltd. Advances Northern Zone Gold Model

December 03, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Riversgold Ltd. (AU:RGL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Riversgold Ltd. has successfully updated its Leapfrog gold mineralisation model for the Northern Zone project near Kalgoorlie, highlighting the expansion of a high-grade oxide zone within a 600m wide porphyry system. This development aims to guide future drilling campaigns and potentially increase the project’s value, with a mining license application to be submitted soon. The company is also exploring ore processing opportunities, inspired by the successes of nearby operations.

For further insights into AU:RGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.