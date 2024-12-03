Riversgold Ltd. Advances Northern Zone Gold Model

Riversgold Ltd. (AU:RGL) has released an update.

Riversgold Ltd. has successfully updated its Leapfrog gold mineralisation model for the Northern Zone project near Kalgoorlie, highlighting the expansion of a high-grade oxide zone within a 600m wide porphyry system. This development aims to guide future drilling campaigns and potentially increase the project’s value, with a mining license application to be submitted soon. The company is also exploring ore processing opportunities, inspired by the successes of nearby operations.

