Riversgold Advances Exploration at Saint John Project

Riversgold Ltd. (AU:RGL) has released an update.

Riversgold Ltd. has completed a successful site visit to its Saint John Project in New Brunswick, Canada, focusing on high-grade copper, gold, antimony, and silver. The exploration effort, which includes rock chip sampling and an upcoming drone magnetic survey, aims to validate previous findings and explore new areas, highlighting the project’s potential for significant mineralization. With excellent infrastructure and access, the company is optimistic about advancing its exploration activities in this promising Tier-1 mining jurisdiction.

